Home / Trending / Cat and dog hug each other in this adorable video. Seen it yet?
trending

Cat and dog hug each other in this adorable video. Seen it yet?

The video of the cat and dog hugging each other was posted on Reddit 
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog and cat hugging each other.(Reddit/@Swerwin)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog and cat hugging each other.(Reddit/@Swerwin)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that show sweet moments of interaction between cats and dogs are super cute to watch. Those are the videos that often uplift people’s mood and also leave them smiling. There is a chance that this video posted on Reddit will have the same effect on you. This video shows a pooch and a kitty hugging each other.

“A Golden retriever and cat hugging to hopefully make your day,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a cat and a dog sitting in front of each other. The animals then give each other a hug. Towards the end of the video, they cuddle with each other.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This video make my day happy,” wrote a Reddit user. “Golden retriever's are the best,” posted another. “After long day at work, I feel blessed to see this. Heart-warming indeed. Now I'm relieved,” commented a third. “Awwww how cute they hugging each other,” shared a fourth. “Me and my brother after an argument,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
reddit video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out