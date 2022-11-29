Cat caresses pet mom’s face with its paws, showers her with kisses. Watch

If you love watching videos showing endearing moments between cats or dogs and their pet parents, then here is a video that will leave you very happy. The video shows a cat caressing its pet mom’s face with its paws and also showering her with kisses. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you saying aww and that too repeatedly.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user and later re-shared by an Insta page. “Why doesn’t my cat love me like this,” they wrote while reposting the video.

The wonderful video opens to show the pet mom holding the kitty. The cat is seen caressing the pet mom’s face with its paws. Eventually, the cat also showers her with pecks.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.6 lakh views and counting. The video further received close to 62,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mine took a bite of my foot this morning cause I chose to shower before feeding her,” shared an Instagram user. “One of these days a cat will appreciate me like this, 0/2 so far,” expressed another. “Some cats need a lot of cuddling and closeness, others need more freedom. They are all unique and beautiful,” commented a third. “Mine does this with her claws out and stabs me in the face,” joked a fourth. “I would give anything for my cats to do this to me,” wrote a fifth.