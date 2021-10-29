Cat flies across room, scared by IT clown Halloween decor. Watch

Halloween is on its way and so is all sorts of funny, quirky and even scary Halloween decoration. While people can't help but out up the most out of the box decorations, their pets just simply have to be okay with them.

Both dogs and cats are known to get startled but cats getting startled by the most random things is a whole different genre of fun on the internet altogether! If you are on Reddit, you probably already know of the subReddit called r/Startledcats that has 1.3 million members.

Here, a video posted by @JollyPeaches a little over 15 hours ago with some 9.8 thousand votes and more than 81 comments so far shows one such startled cat reacting to some Halloween decoration.

In the 24-second-long video, we can see a very intrigued cat trying to make sense out of Halloween decor that its parents have put up. Those who are not familiar with the decor, it is the clown from the movie IT - which has been adapted from the book by Stephen King.

After trying its level best to understand the clown, the cat gets so startled by a sudden movement at the end that it flies across the room! Mocking the cat's ‘flight’ the poster captioned this video saying: “Rumor has it he safely landed at the space station”.

Watch the ultra funny reaction here:

Redditors said things like: “There went 8 lives” - as cats are often said to have nine lives. Halloween came a little early as one witty commenter said: “He'll float too” referring to the dialogue that the scary clown uses to lure in a kid and make him disappear in a drain in the movie.

What do you think of this 'space flight'?

