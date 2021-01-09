Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued. Netizens heave sigh of relief
A new year has started and what better way to celebrate it than with a happy rescue story. This story is of a cat named Muji who was lost at the LaGuardia Airport in the USA since Christmas. After several attempts and many days of anticipation, Muji was finally rescued and reunited with her parents. The story may make your heart fill with a warm fuzzy feeling.
“We are asking people to spread the word about 'Muji' who was lost on 12/25/20 at LaGuardia airport. If you are traveling through Terminal B, please keep eyes out. Do not attempt to apprehend her or call out to her! Instead, please call the number on this poster,” reads a part of the caption shared on the Facebook page Queens Lost and Found Pets. The post was complete with a photograph of Muji and the number people could call if they spotted the feline.
After 11 days, the feline was rescued by Bonnie Wagner-Westbrook and team, Bonnie Folz, John DeBacker, Sam Connelly and LaGuardia Airport Management according to another post on the group. A picture of rescued Muji was included in it too.
Take a look at the happy post:
Shared on January 4, the post has garnered several reactions as well comments of relief from netizens. “OMG what a relief!!! Whew! Thank you to everyone who played a part in rescuing Muji, you are heroes!” wrote a Facebook user. “Starting 2021 on a good paw! Great news!” commented another. “So happy to see this news,” said a third.
What are your thoughts on this rescue story?
