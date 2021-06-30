Cat kept coming home wet every day, the reason is super sweet. Watch

There are many who will agree that cats rule the Internet. There are numerous cat videos and images that keep people entertained. Now, there’s a latest addition to that list and it’s a clip which shows a cat hanging out with a friend from another species. It is a video which captures a moment of interaction between the feline and a fawn.

“Friend couldn’t figure out why her foster cat kept coming home wet until…” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit. The video shows the fawn licking the cat and the feline enjoying this shower of love.

Take a look at the video that may make you saw “Aww,” repeatedly:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 81,000 upvotes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some appreciated the video, a few shared similar stories of their own.

“First thing my dog does when we get into bed for the night is just go absolutely crazy on my ears and face. He runs right up to me, soaks me thoroughly, and then walks away and goes and lies at the foot of the bed. He literally won't go to bed without it,” shared a Reddit user. “I used to live in a forested mountain home with two Siamese sister cats. We always had deer laying in our front yard and our cats laying right beside them. Good memories,” shared another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON