Home / Trending / Cat loves wrestling with its dog friend. Watch sweet video
trending

Cat loves wrestling with its dog friend. Watch sweet video

The video shows how a cat loves wrestling with its dog friend.
Yoyo the cat loves wrestling with its dog friend - Katmai.&nbsp;(instagram/@instagram)
Yoyo the cat loves wrestling with its dog friend - Katmai. (instagram/@instagram)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that show dogs or cats are entertaining to watch. However, do you know what is even better than that? It is a video that showcases both the animals and their playful antics. Just like this clip shared on Instagram. The video shows how a cat loves wrestling with its dog friend.

The video was originally shared on the joint Instagram page of the animals. It, however, captured people’s attention after being shared by Instagram on their official page.

“Take it to the mat!⁣ Meet Katmai the mini husky and Yoyo the Bengal cat. They’re best friends who share a special relationship and love of wrestling⁣,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the cute video right here:

+

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. It has gathered above 6.5 million views till now. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated tons of comments. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute, posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video dog video cute video + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out