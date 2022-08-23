Cat 'nurses' animal patients at a vet hospital, video will melt your heart

Most cats prefer to live an alien life, yet a few radiate kindness and compassion. And this particular cat in the video shared online knows how to take care of animal patients at a vet hospital. The video is such that it may melt your heart and may also make you say 'aww'.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page with the username @thehospitalcats. It was reshared two days ago by the Instagram page named Cats of Instagram. The page enjoys over 13.4 million followers on Instagram and posts daily content on cats around the world. "What animal will she pet next?" read the caption of the video.

The video opens with a text insert that says, "Nurse Bea's different animal specialties." It then progresses to show the cat named Bea taking the rounds in the vet hospital and nursing different animal patients regardless of whether they ask for it. The vet hospital has a wide range of animal patients, from goats, chickens, and ducks to squirrels, pigs, and kittens.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being reshared two days ago, the video has received more than 1.4 million views. The share has also prompted people to post their reactions in the comments section. "What a sweet nurse!" read a response from an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Cosima Grace. "Oooo so tender," read a comment from an Instagram page.

"Awww she's so gentle, bedside manner 10/10," wrote an individual. "Omg so cute she is running the place," posted another. "Wow! She's so good with computer birds," commented a third.

An Instagram user expressed, "I bet she was a nurse in her previous life, she just got reincarnated as a cat. She just can't stop spreading her healing touch around." "What a gorgeous darling," shared another.