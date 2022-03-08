Cat pulls down door handle and opens it with ease. Watch

Are you a cat lover? Are you someone who often searches for kitty-related content on the Internet? Are you looking for such a video now? Then here is a clip that will leave you very happy. This video portrays a smart kitty and the way it opens a door.

The video was posted on Reddit a few hours ago. It has been shared along with a funny caption, “We have to lock our doors now that Odin has learned to open them.” Though the video is short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the amusing video more than once.

The clip opens to show a cat standing in front of a close door. Within a few moments, the kitty stands on its hind legs and pulls the handle of the door using its paws. And, the feline succeeds in the first try. The video ends with the cat entering inside a room after opening the door.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted about nine hours ago, has accumulated more than 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Yep.... my house is child proofed.... for exactly this reason. .. but his name is Ragnar. Lol....18 lbs of Bengal mischief,” shared a Reddit user. “Did you really believe that the Mighty Odin could be stopped by a door? Foolish mortal,” joked another with a reference to Odin, a God in Norse mythology. “He doesn’t like closed doors man!!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?