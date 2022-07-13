Cat sits on tiny human, kid can't believe she needs to stay still now. Watch

What do you do when a cat sits on you? You don’t move and stay still. Though it is an unwritten rule that most pet parents know, there are times when the human siblings of the kitties come to know about it after getting a personal lesson from the cats. Just like the situation showed in the video featuring a cute girl and an adorable ball of fur.

The video is posted on the Instagram page that the cat shares with its other kitty siblings. The video is posted with a funny caption. “Cat Lady Problems,” it reads.

The video opens to show a girl lying under a blanket on a bed. A cat is seen comfortably on her. It is the way the kid reacts which has now left people chuckling. There is a chance that her reaction will make you laugh too.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 19,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered over 3,500 likes. People has also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Too cute,” posted an Instagram user. “I was almost late to work once because I didn't want to wake up my cat,” shared another. “Cat lady problems is right! I was on my way to my pool about an hour ago I laid down on my bed for 2 minutes I was stuck there for 30,” expressed a third. “The look she gave when she realized she was stuck,” wrote a fourth.

