Cat sits on supermarket shelf alongside other items and it’s adorable to watch

If you are familiar with cats, then you must be aware about their tendency to squeeze into new places. Cats love to discover new places to sit and sometimes blend in their surroundings so much that they are difficult to spot at first. In one such video posted on Reddit, a cat is seen sitting comfortably on a supermarket shelf alongside other items. The video is just adorable to watch and may make you go aww.

The video was posted 17 hours ago by a user named Candysweet and it has received more than 1,000 upvotes till now. The 11-second video shows the black and white cat sitting comfortably on a shelf alongside other items such as fried rice, instant noodles, aji no moto etc. If someone is walking in the aisle, it would be difficult to spot the cat at first. However, on a closer look, one could spot the cat sitting inside a shelf that says “5.99$”.

The video was posted with the caption, “An unexpected surprise while grocery shopping.”

Watch the video below:

The video has also received various comments with netizens seeing the funny side of it.

“Aw come on mom, it’s only $5.99,” commented a Reddit user. “How can you say no to an Asian Cat Loaf?” wrote another. “Only one left in stock? Grab it fast,” posted a third. “I hate when people leave things in random spots, someone left this loaf of bread with the instant noodles!” commented another individual.