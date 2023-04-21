Cat steals the show at wedding as it becomes the ring bearer. Watch

Several people wish to make their pets a big part of their wedding. From couples getting a print of their pet on their wedding cake to them having a photo shoot with their pets, there are various ways in which couples include their furry friends in their big day. Now, a video going viral shows a couple making their little cat the ring bearer for their wedding. Cat ring bearer.(Instagram/@dr.alpine)

The video, which was shared by Instagram page @dr.alpine, shows a little white cat coming to the wedding in a toy car. As the car enters the venue, people look at the cat in awe. Several of them can even be seen taking pictures and videos of it. "Everyone was laughing so hard when I came out. I did so good! The best ring bear ever," wrote dr.alpine as they shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Cute, isn't it? This video was shared on March 12. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 12 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Several people have also liked and commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "How cute." Another added, "We're trying to find a way to incorporate our cats into the wedding… this is the dream. The reality is getting cake toppers because they're scaredy cats." A third shared, "Ummm he stole the wedding!"