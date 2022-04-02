Cat struggles while trying to catch ping pong ball. People relate to the video

Have you ever tried catching a bouncing ping pong ball as a kid? Then you may know how hard it is to catch those small balls. In fact, it is a struggle. If this cat could speak, chances are it would say the same as the furry creature is facing the same problem – trying hard to catch a bouncy ping pong ball and failing.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-posted on Instagram. “So close,” the video is shared with this caption.

The clip opens to show a person throwing a ping pong ball towards a cat sleeping on the floor. Almost instantly, the cat gets up and tries its best to catch the ball.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Now I know what to get my cat for his birthday,” wrote an Instagram user. “To be fair this is what I look like trying to catch a ping pong ball also,” posted another. “This is so cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?