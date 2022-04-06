Cat tries hard to convince dog that it is snuggle time. Watch funnily cute video

Anyone who loves watching dog or cat videos know that while the pooches love snuggling, the kittens often try their best to stay away from such gestures of affection. This video posted on Reddit, however, shows something very different. It shows a cat trying to convince a dog for cuddles.

The video is posted with a caption that describes the situation showcased. “Our youngest cat is trying his hardest to convince the dog it’s snuggle time,’ it reads.

The clip opens to show the dog sitting on the floor and the cat walking around it. The kitty is then seen trying different ways to convince the dog. What, however, is absolutely hilarious to watch in the video is the dog’s unperturbed reaction to the cat’s actions.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 2,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The dog is trying out to be a guard dog,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Haha, he’s got the guarding the front door down! You wouldn’t know it by his bark and his front he puts up, but he’s a BIG baby who loves to be a lap dog with his momma!”

“That cat isn't kneading biscuits, its *pleading* biscuits,” joked another and they also received a reply. “Oh definitely, he yells at him sometimes when he wants to snuggle,” it read. “That dog is a tough customer,” posted a third. And, the original poster shared, “Tolerant doggo he is.”

“Omg! That is too funny. The dog is not giving in. He won't even look at the kitty!” commented a fourth. To which, they got the reply that read “If the cat starts this while he’s laying down, he’ll get up and move, only to get yelled at by the cat. He just looks at you like ‘This is so lame’.”

What are your thoughts on the video?