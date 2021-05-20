Cat tries to dip a paw in bathtub full of water, instantly regrets it. Watch

Have you ever picked up a new task or tried a new thing and instantly regretted it. If you know what that feels like, you’ll relate to this cat that made mistakes of its own. What’s more, the cat’s little error and the reaction that followed was recorded in a video and shared on social media where it’s now collecting various reactions.

“Mistakes were made,” says the simple caption with which this video has been shared on Instagram by Imgur. The short clip shows the curious kitty standing on the edge of the bathtub. It then takes a careful step inside and lands on a dry surface of the tub. So far so good.

The cat then decides to test the water and dips a paw in and quickly realises this isn’t what it wants. However, by then it’s too late because it lands up in the water struggling to get out.

Don’t worry, the cat makes it out of the water within seconds and even runs out of the bathroom just to be even safer. Watch the video below:





The video, shared some 22 hours ago, has collected over 20,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

“It's a shame the audio is missing… I wanted to hear that splish splosh,” posted an individual. “The floor is lava,” joked another. “Me in new situations,” added a third.

What do you think about this video?

