Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to

If you’re a cat parent or are someone who loves watching videos of cats, you probably already know that these furry creatures are masters of their own will. And that is exactly what is shown in this clip shared on Instagram. Let us warn you, though. This video may make you fall in love with the cat in the clip.

“Wills is living his best life,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat entering a house. Text on the screen explains that this is the feline’s neighbour’s home. “This is not our cat. The neighbour’s ragdoll cat sits at our gate every day to come in for a few hours. Watch what he gets up to here,” it reads.

We won’t spoil the fun for you, so take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered several comments. A few also expressed their love for the cute kitty.

“Cats be living double lives… have whole other families and stuff. ‘I’ll be back same time tomorrow’,” wrote an Instagram user. “I swear, cats have at least two families at one time. The other day one of my cats came home groomed and feed!” shared another. “Wills is funny,” expressed a third.

