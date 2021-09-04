Cat walks into a cupboard box, oddly satisfying video goes viral with over 4.1 million views

If you are a cat content enthusiast and are searching for a video that showcases the sweet antics of the felines, then here is a video tailor-made for you. It is a video that shows a cat entering a cupboard box. The sweet video has gone viral with over 3.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

The clip was originally shared on the Instagram page @when_bella_met_mo. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the official Instagram page. “We are rolling into the weekend with Bella a 2-year-old British shorthair who has found her happy place. #WeeklyFluffm,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a loop at the super sweet video:

Till now, the video has gathered nearly 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments. Many also shared fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “CUTEEE,” expressed another. “Nice,” shared a third. “Oddly satisfying,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

