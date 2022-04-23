Cat wants human to keep petting it. Watch video to see what it does

Cute cat videos are always wholesome to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a smile on their face. Just like this clip of a very adorable kitty asking its human to keep petting it. Shared on Reddit, the video is too sweet to handle.

“This is after 10 minutes of petting...,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a person resting their hand on a table. Within moments, a cat appears from the side of the table and grabs the hand with its paws. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 48,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sooo cute! And the fluffy tail is so majestic!” wrote a Reddit user. “That was so sweet and cute,” posted another. “She does not give you permission to stop,” joked a third. “Pet the cat,” shared a fourth. A few others too urged the person to fulfil the demand of their cat and pet it.

What are your thoughts on the video?