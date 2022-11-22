Cat with broken paw visits hospital’s emergency room in Turkey. Watch

The internet is filled with videos that show the intelligence of animals. There is a latest addition to that list. This video shows a cat visiting the emergency room of a hospital in Turkey with a broken paw.

Bitlis Tatvan State Hospital, where the cat visited, took to Facebook to share the video. Many are also re-posting the video on various social media platforms. The video opens to show the cat limping and visiting the emergency room. The clip then captures the kitty sitting on a chair. As the video progresses, a nurse is seen taking care of the cat.

Take a look at the video:

Initially, the hospital staff failed to notice the cat, reports Daily Sabah. However, it got treated when Nurse Abuzer Özdemir noticed the cat’s plights. He rushed to help the cat and also put a cast on the kitty’s foot.

“I saw the cat hobbling around and approached it. When I checked its foot, I saw it was broken. I put a cast on it and stayed with it for a while. It was apparently relieved of its pain. And then, just as it entered the hospital, it left in the same way,” Özdemir told Ihlas News Agency (IHA), reports Daily Sabah. He also added that the cat returned after a few days and got its paw reexamined.