Cat's chaotic first day at its new home has left the internet in splits. Watch

The internet is one entertaining place. You can easily find endless content that keeps you hooked for hours. However, in this wide variety, there is a separate fan base for those who love watching cat videos. From cats jumping around to them walking sneakily, these videos never fail to amuse us. Recently, one such video of a cat depicts its first day at new home. This video has left the internet in splits.

In a short clip uploaded on Twitter by user @buitengebieden, we can see a cat sitting on top of a cabinet. Just beside the cat, there is a flower pot. When the man starts recording the video, the cat first gives him a stare and then throws the flower pot down. In the video's caption, the Twitter user wrote, "First day having a cat."

Take a look at the full video of this cat throwing the flower pot here:

First day having a cat.. 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/hQJT7rpYfD — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 2, 2022

Since this video was shared on Twitter, it has garnered 5.5 million views. The video also has more than one lakh likes and thousands of comments. The cat's reaction amused many netizens. A Twitter user commented, saying, "Everyone knows you super glue everything to everything when you get/have a cat." Another person said, "I have a cat who looks exactly like yours and does exactly that same thing with exactly that same expression. So I have started putting up faux things for him to knock over that aren't breakable. Also, double-sided duct tape keeps them from climbing on bookshelves; they hate it." Someone even added, "This cracks me up! I have watched 10-15 times already!"

"Oh, dear! Cats have their own agenda when moving into a home. They train you. You just have to learn to make rules around them, so good luck with that," added a fourth person. A fifth person said, "You must bolt down everything around cats."