Cats compete in an exciting maze challenge. Watch to know who wins

A video featuring two cats has gone viral on the Internet. Reason? Well, it features two cats competing in an exciting maze challenge. The competition is intense, and seeing the cats navigate the maze is fascinating. Cats trying to solve this maze. (Instagram/@mmeowmmia)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @mmeowmmia with the caption, “The pass to the exit is invisible.” The handle is dedicated to two cats named Mia and Jerrie.

The video opens to show Mia entering the maze first, followed by Jerrie. As the video goes on, viewers get to see how each feline navigates their way through the maze to find the exit. While Jerrie manages to escape relatively quickly, Mia takes a bit longer to solve the maze.

Watch this uplifting video featuring the cats Mia and Jerrie here:

Since being shared on August 18 on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 6.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Can you do that again with treats at the end and see if they improve in finding the exit?” wrote an individual.

Another shared, “First of all, you are very good at doing videos and very creative too. I found the videos very funny and entertaining. I enjoyed them. Thank you for your time and for sharing them.”

“This is amazing. You’ve done an amazing job editing! Love all the sounds and the graphics, no wonder it was extra challenging to edit. We appreciate the hard work! 1-1 on the maze for winners! I think we need a tiebreaker,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “There were moments, I thought Mia would either jump over the walls or knock them down.”

“Cat maze needs to be an Olympic sport!” remarked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? Which cat were you rooting for?



