Cat’s dramatic reaction to pet dad’s simplest action leaves people chuckling. Watch

Pet babies often show dramatic reactions to the tiniest actions of their pet parents. Just like this cat who changed his sleeping position after his pet dad’s eyelashes touched his toes as he blinked. It is one such video that may leave you laughing out loud.

Originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Ramy, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another page. “Well why would you blink on his toe in the first place,” they wrote and posted the video.

The hilarious clip opens with a text insert that reads, “He's so dramatic, I blinked and my eyelash brushing his toe made him fling his paw and flip his entire body around.” The video captures the pet doing just that.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 7.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I WAS EXPECTING A SLAP BUT THAT'LL DO,” joked an Instagram user. “How dare your eyelash touch my paw,” shared another. “It is not your job to move. You are only to serve as a place for propping up!” expressed a third. “Lmfao the look the cat gave him before turning,” wrote a fourth.