Cats play with window cleaner, he encourages their fun game. Watch

Cats are agile, and super intelligent. This explains why people love to play games with them. You will come across a lot of videos on the Internet where you will find these adorable creatures having fun with humans. Here's one such video that showcases the playful and curious side of cats. Shared on Reddit a few hours ago, the clip involves two cats and a window cleaner. It shows the window cleaner playing a fun game with the felines. There is a chance the clip will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video opens to show the man cleaning a window with a wiper, and the two cats sitting on a floor. The gaze of the cats is fixated on the movements of the wiper. As the window cleaner moves the wiper all over the glass in a rapid movement, the cats are also seen following its movement. While one of the cats sits quietly on the floor, the other one is on its toes, running from left to right to keep up with the moving wiper.

Witnessing the curiosity of the cat, the cleaner also decides to have some fun.

“I love that dude the way he keeps up with playing with that cat,” wrote one Reddit user. “That is just too cute,” commented another. “What a funny cat,” posted a third.

