Cat's sweet plea for pets will melt your heart. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 31, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Since the video was shared several people have said how adorable the cat is. Watch the video here.

An adorable cat has won hearts on the Internet for politely asking its human for some pets. Since the video was shared, it has gone crazy viral over social media.

Picture of the cat demanding pets from its human.(Instagram/@thefurryfairy)
The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @thefurryfairy. It opens to show a man sitting on a chair and working on his mobile phone. Just then, the cat enters the scene and politely raises its hand to ask for pets. (Also Read: 'How my dog fell in love with a rescued kitten.' Watch viral video)

Watch the video of the cat asking for pets here:

This post was shared on June 3. Since being posted, it has been liked over 13 lakh times. The share has also garnered several comments. Many thought the video was adorable.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "This is so cute!" A second added, "That's not a cat, it looks like a little puppy lol."

A third commented, "Awww, so cute the he asking for attention." fix this comment "I want this kitten!" expressed a fourth.

A fifth said, "Cuteness overload."

Several others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
