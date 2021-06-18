CBSE announces class 12 evaluation criteria, people flood Twitter with memes

In the wake of the pandemic, class 12 board examinations were canceled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Weeks after the announcement, CBSE informed the Supreme Court on June 17 that the final result of Class 12 students will be evaluated based on their performance in classes 11 and 10, along with the marks they received in unit, term and practical examinations of class 12 until now. The results are expected to be out by July 31.

Right after the announcement, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions on the evaluation criteria and many did it using memes. As the platform flooded with rib-tickling memes, #CBSE also started trending.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes shared on Twitter:

#CBSE #cbseboardexams

Everybody: class 11th is not very important. Just focus on 12th.



11th marksheets now: pic.twitter.com/T3jaHNfH7a — sweta verma (@sweater_tweeter) June 17, 2021

CBSE now making 30% of 11th marks for 12th results..



11th class: pic.twitter.com/aILLSA2kBE — Atharv (@itsAtharvvv) June 17, 2021

CBSE while deciding class 12th results be like: pic.twitter.com/4KjSD4xqqB — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) June 17, 2021

*Le backbenchers after knowing #CBSE Classs XII marking criteria 😅 pic.twitter.com/n1ZAYMNIcy — Mile Ebera (@MileEbera) June 17, 2021

#CBSE CBSE students looking at their class 11 marksheet right now. pic.twitter.com/ExTDK8yPCW — Mahendra choudhary (@Mahendra8529) June 17, 2021

Literally me after knowing that #CBSE gonna take class 11 marks too for the evaluation. pic.twitter.com/pcSjHYGBmq — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 17, 2021

A piece of paper from past can't decide my future,#CBSE board : pic.twitter.com/LnV6GEpRBR — Nishant Srivastava 🌞 || DM for covid help (@zindgi_tabah) June 18, 2021

While some netizens laughed at the hilarious memes, others said that they can understand the reactions of the students. “Poor class 12 students,” one commented. “Udaalo sab mazaak hum masoom bachon ka (Yeah, go ahead and make fun of innocent students like us)” another joked.

What do you think about the memes?