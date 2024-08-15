CEO claims money was deducted from his FASTag while he was chilling at home

A Ludhiana man claims money was deducted from his FASTag while he was “chilling at home.” Sunderdeep Singh, CEO of Prinspire Technologies, shared a screenshot of the message he received informing him that ₹220 had been deducted from his account at a toll plaza in Punjab. Sunderdeep Singh urged FASTag authorities to rectify the mistake.

FASTag is a device that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments electronically. It is fixed to the windshield of a vehicle and linked to a prepaid account.

In Singh’s case, money was deducted from his FASTag account even though he had not crossed the toll booth. “Money is deducted when I am chilling at home and haven’t even travelled to that route this month. What’s going on?” the Ludhiana-based CEO asked on the social media platform X.

The screenshot he shared shows that ₹220 were deducted as toll at Ladowal Toll Plaza on 14th August. Singh claims that he had not been near that route for days as he demanded an explanation from FASTag authorities.

Not an isolated incident

The comments section of his X post, filled with similar complaints from people across the country, reveal the drawbacks of relying solely on this technology.

“Happening with us since the past 1 year. Some other car is using our car registration number. All their challans and fast tag deductions are directed to us. After countless police station and bank branch visits, we have started considering it as a separate house expense,” wrote X user Sidharth Gupta.

A person named Prakash claimed that his FASTag was charged in Andhra Pradesh while his car was in Gujarat.

Chennai man Narayanan Hariharan said he had raised a dispute after a similar incident. Meanwhile, X user Balamurukan claimed he had to make several phone calls and share photos of his car after facing the same issue.

FASTag authorities respond

FASTag NETC responded to Sunderdeep Singh and urged him to report the incorrect deduction to his bank.

“Hi, please get in touch with the issuing bank's customer service desk to report the incorrect deduction issue. They will review your complaint and raise a chargeback for the incorrectly deducted fare based on its merit. Thank you,” the account replied.

Singh's post has been viewed over half a million times on X.