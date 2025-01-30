Chaos at Gaya railway station as passengers block tracks over locked train doors. Watch

Frustration boiled over at the Gaya railway station in Bihar as angry passengers blocked train tracks to protest overcrowding and locked train doors. Videos shared online show protesters standing defiantly on the tracks, some climbing onto the train doors and screaming at railway staff, including the loco pilot. The incident took place in Gaya, Bihar. (Instagram )

The situation escalated when passengers found the train doors locked from the inside, preventing more people from boarding. With thousands of ticketless passengers flocking to the station amid the Mahakumbh rush, some commuters resorted to securing train doors to avoid further crowding.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is buzzing with videos showing ticketless passengers occupying the floors of train coaches, including the usually exclusive 1st, 2nd, and 3rd AC tiers.

Stampede at Mahakumbh

A pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early on Wednesday claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured. The stampede occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the grieving families, while opposition leaders criticised authorities for a lack of transparency in handling the casualties.

Police said 90 injured people had been taken to hospitals. "Unfortunately, 30 of those devotees have died," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told a news conference on Wednesday evening. He said 25 of the dead had been identified.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the main causes of the tragedy was the sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam, all eager to take the holy dip at 3 am, the start of the auspicious hour.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the cause of the stampede. The panel includes Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer VK Singh. In addition, Adityanath announced an ex gratia payment of ₹25 lakh for the families of each victim.

"It is important to get to the bottom of how such a tragedy occurred," said an emotional Adityanath. He further stated that the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police would visit the Maha Kumbh on Thursday for a thorough investigation into the incident.