Chaos erupts as tourists crowd Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave, viral video sparks criticism

The world’s iconic tourist spots sometimes buckle under the weight of tourism. One such scene was captured at the famous Gucchupani Cave, also known as Robber’s Cave, in Dehradun. A video shows the place crowded with tourists, and expectedly, the chaotic scene has sparked outrage among people, with many demanding the authorities shut down the place or take proper steps to preserve it. The image shows a crowd in Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave. (Instagram/@Gucchupani)

“The viral video from Guchhupani is sparking widespread discussion. The place is buzzing with an enormous crowd,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 3,100 likes.

“Is the administration sleeping? Allowing such an enormous crowd in an ecologically fragile place like this. Seriously anything for money. Is that how you promote tourism?” expressed an Instagram user.

While one posted, “They are destroying mother nature”, another joined, “Just shut down this place”.

A fourth wrote, “This used to be a hidden gem of Dehradun, so sad to see it in this state.”

Robber’s Cave, also known as Gucchupani, is one of the natural wonders in Dehradun. The flowing waters through its narrow gorge add to the beauty and mystery.

What are your thoughts on this video showing an overcrowded Robber’s Cave?