 Chaos erupts as tourists crowd Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave, viral video sparks criticism | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chaos erupts as tourists crowd Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave, viral video sparks criticism

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 25, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Many have urged authorities to shut down Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave after a video showing the place teeming with tourists went viral.

The world’s iconic tourist spots sometimes buckle under the weight of tourism. One such scene was captured at the famous Gucchupani Cave, also known as Robber’s Cave, in Dehradun. A video shows the place crowded with tourists, and expectedly, the chaotic scene has sparked outrage among people, with many demanding the authorities shut down the place or take proper steps to preserve it.

The image shows a crowd in Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave. (Instagram/@Gucchupani)
The image shows a crowd in Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave. (Instagram/@Gucchupani)

“The viral video from Guchhupani is sparking widespread discussion. The place is buzzing with an enormous crowd,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks famous view of Mount Fuji with a black barrier

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 3,100 likes.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“Is the administration sleeping? Allowing such an enormous crowd in an ecologically fragile place like this. Seriously anything for money. Is that how you promote tourism?” expressed an Instagram user.

While one posted, “They are destroying mother nature”, another joined, “Just shut down this place”.

A fourth wrote, “This used to be a hidden gem of Dehradun, so sad to see it in this state.”

Also Read: Lightning strikes iconic Empire State Building during thunderstorm, photo of dramatic moment goes viral

Robber’s Cave, also known as Gucchupani, is one of the natural wonders in Dehradun. The flowing waters through its narrow gorge add to the beauty and mystery.

What are your thoughts on this video showing an overcrowded Robber’s Cave?

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Chaos erupts as tourists crowd Dehradun’s Gucchupani Cave, viral video sparks criticism
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On