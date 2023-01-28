Charlie Puth shares about his creative process of making music, people call it 'fascinating'

Time and again, Charlie Puth has proven his musical genius. The 31-year-old artist often shows the process of making tunes and lyrics for his songs. These videos are usually well-liked by people online. Recently, he shared another one of his creative processes that has caught the attention of many.

The short clip begins to show Charlie Puth finishing a music note he made last week. As he is talking, his doorbell rings, and he suddenly realises that he can use the tune of the bell in his song. Further in the clip, he adds a note similar to his doorbell with some guitar tunes and completes the song. In the end, he even plays the full tune for his followers and can be seen enjoying the music.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared one day ago on his Instagram handle. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked 3.8 lakh times and garnered many comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In the Instagram comments section, one person said, "Salute to the sense of music this person has. Converting each basic note into a magical composition. Always been my favourite Charlie." A second person said, "I had goosebumps watching this." Another person wrote, "Your creative process is fascinating!" "I love watching and listening to your process," said a fourth.