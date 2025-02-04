With more and more people using ChatGPT for their daily needs, one father revealed that the AI chatbot worked as an impromptu therapist for his daughter when she started to have a meltdown. The father said his daughter suffers from OCD and was having a rough day when ChatGPT helped.(Representational)

"ChatGPT just miraculously worked as a therapist for my six-year-old daughter having a complete meltdown," he wrote in a post on Reddit, sharing his story.

The man said the chatbot's reaction to his unusual problem blew his mind. He said his daughter suffers from OCD and was having a rough day.

"This last meltdown was extra bad (she’s mild to moderate OCD), and so I mentioned what her real life therapist said to do in this situation, and she just did not want to do it (go to her safe place and write/draw/read a book). I asked her if she wanted to maybe pretend “the robot” (it’s what I call ChatGPT to her lol) is her therapist, and she said yes. So we used the voice feature, and told ChatGPT exactly what was going on and asked for some ideas or advice on what we could do. She came up with several different ideas, and my daughter chose to take a hot bubble bath with a washcloth to play with to help calm her down," he added.

ChatGPT helps father

The man added that his daughter enjoyed the bath and it helped calm her down quickly. "She is currently in the bathtub with her little brother with a huge smile on her face, giggling and laughing, and having a blast. Happiest and calmest she has been all day. I think we may stop going to a real therapist and save the money not really… But maybe?" he added.

The post earned praise from many online who were amazed by the AI bot's abilities. "You stayed present with her throughout the process, including finding and using a tool to give her choices. That’s what helped. I think ChatGPT is great anyway," said one user, who claimed she was a therapist.

"I've been saying this. Go to ChatGPT with a real personal problem. Bam, the response is caring and insightful. It always takes the time when you are personal in trouble," said another user. Many others also suggested using the bot for creating new bedtime stories for children.