Chef makes detailed sculpture of chocolate tigers, viral video is worth a watch

If you are a regular on Instagram, then you might have come across the page of a famous pastry chef named Amaury Guichon. He is a Swiss-French pastry chef who is known for his pastry designs and chocolate sculptures. This time he has taken to Instagram to share a video of himself making a tiger sculpture out of chocolate. It is to mark the Lunar New Year that's better known as the Chinese New Year 2022.

The video opens to show Guichon in the process of making the tiger as he prepares moulds after moulds, filled with chocolate. He keeps shaping them according to how a tiger cub would be shaped. From its face, to its ears, tail and paws - everything looks just as realistic as an actual tiger cub would. He finishes the tiger sculpture by spraying some edible paint onto it and marking some stripes on the cub.

Next, the tiger itself gets made with the use of more chocolate. And of course, on a bigger stand. By the end of the video, viewers can see the bigger tiger and the little cub next to each other - both skilfully made out of chocolate. The caption of the video reads, “Chocolate Tiger! Happy Lunar New Year!” It is complete with a tiger emoji.

Watch the making of the chocolate tigers below:

The video was posted on Instagram just a day ago. And it has already gone all kinds of viral to receive more than 4.7 lakh likes. It has also accumulated various comments from Instagram users and the numbers only keep going up.

“You are so crazy. I love it,” posted an Instagram user. “Another masterpiece,” commented another individual, followed by a heart and smiley emoji. “Insane!” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?