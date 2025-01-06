Chess champ Magnus Carlsen marries girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in winter wonderland wedding

Chess champion Magnus Carlsen married his girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in a ceremony in Norway over the weekend. The couple tied the knot in the Holmenkollen Chapel in Norway’s Oslo even as the city shivered at -7 degrees C. Magnus Carlsen and Ella Victoria Malone outside Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo after the wedding ceremony.(X/ @hellokostya)

The pair then hosted a reception at Oslo’s 5-star Grand Hotel and local media reported that a crew from Netflix was also in attendance. It is reported that Netflix is shooting a chess-related TV show which is likely to air this year but local newspapers were not "able to confirm whether they are on assignment for Netflix.”

For the wedding ceremony, Carlsen wore a stylish tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie while Ella wore a lace white wedding dress. A report by Chess.com has said that Carlsen's 26-year-old bride will now go by Ella Victoria Carlsen.

Who is Ella Victoria Malone?

Ella Victoria was born to a Norwegian mother and an American father in Oslo and has studied in the US. Ella currently lives in Singapore, where she is a permanent resident.

While she is reported to have been dating 34-year-old Carlsen for some time, they were seen publicly together for the first time in February 2024 during the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in Germany.

Norway’s VG newspaper stated that after the wedding, Ella is expected to have a “more central role” in Carlsen’s career, adding that she helped Carlsen get a deal with fashion brand G-Star Raw.

"It’s very nice to have her with me. She is understanding and supportive. That’s nice and it’s good to have some distractions in case I don’t perform well," Carlsen had said about her.

(Also read: Magnus Carlsen kicked out of World Rapid and Blitz Championship for wearing jeans; ‘Stupid principle,' says champion)

What's next for Carlsen?

Magnus Carlsen is set to make his debut for St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga on Friday, where he'll face Dusseldorf, featuring the current world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju.

Carlsen recently grabbed attention at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship, first for wearing jeans during a game and then for withdrawing after being fined for it. He later faced criticism for persuading Ian Nepomniachtchi to share the World Blitz title.