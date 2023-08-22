Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa to face Carlsen in exciting showdown. Check Twitter reactions

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, an 18-year-old chess grandmaster from India, has made it to the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. He accomplished this feat by defeating world number three Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreaks. What’s even more impressive is that he has become the youngest player to reach the Chess World Cup final. All eyes are now on the much-awaited final match against Norway’s five-time title winner, Magnus Carlsen, which is scheduled to commence today, August 22, at 4:30 pm IST. Chess World Cup 2023: Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa defeated world number three Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreaks to enter the world cup final. (X/FIDE_chess (Maria Emelianova))

As the chess prodigy entered the finals against the world number one, many took to social media to wish him luck for the summit clash.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Praggnanandhaa and extended his best wishes for the finals against Carlsen.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted pictures of Praggnanandhaa and wrote, “History in the making!” He also wished him luck for the ‘final showdown’ against Carlsen.

Here’s what the Chief Minister of Odisha said about Praggnanandhaa’s stunning victory over World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri warmly congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his well-deserved victory and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the young champion’s upcoming match.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to celebrate Praggnanandhaa’s historic victory and urged people to prepare for an epic showdown against the world number one.

After Praggnanandhaa made it to the finals, Viswanathan Anand, the five-time World Chess Champion, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

About Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa is a chess prodigy who became the International Master at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days. In 2018, he also became the second-youngest Grandmaster, a record that was later broken by another Indian, D Gukesh, in 2019.

