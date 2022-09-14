Chhattisgarh forest officials rescue a one-month-old baby elephant that got separated from its herd. Watch

Forest officials across the country try their best to always help and protect animals when they are in trouble. Thanks to social media, people also get a glimpse of how the forest officials work to preserve the wildlife. Just like this video that shows the rescue of a one-month-old baby elephant that got separated from its herd.

ANI posted the video on Twitter along with a quote from the Divisional Forest Officer in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur. “Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub's location in 15 mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done and the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay,” the news agency tweeted.

Take a look at the video:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: We received info that a month-old elephant cub got separated from the herd. We reached the cub's location in 15mins to rescue him. Health checkup was done & the cub was then reunited with the herd: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay pic.twitter.com/KPMj9IxX9N — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

The video has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also received nearly 270 likes. The share has received some comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “This is so good know. Kudos to everyone for helping reunite the little one with its herd.” Another person reacted with folded hands emoticon.

