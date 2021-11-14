Anand Mahindra shares post about ‘Chacha Nehru’ to celebrate Children's Day

Every year, on November 14, Children’s Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru, the social media platforms today are also flooded with various posts about him. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra joined in too to share a heartwarming tweet.

“Today we observe the birth anniversary of India’s 1st Prime Minister. A historic figure and yet many of my generation, remember him most fondly as ‘Chacha Nehru.’ His love for children was legendary. People are best remembered for their human qualities. Happy #ChildrensDay2021,” he tweeted. Along with the share, he also posted an image of Nehru with kids.

Today we observe the birth anniversary of India’s 1st Prime Minister. A historic figure & yet many of my generation, remember him most fondly as ‘Chacha Nehru.’ His love for children was legendary. People are best remembered for their human qualities. Happy #ChildrensDay2021 pic.twitter.com/FFapolal1O — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2021

The post was shared a few hours ago. Till now, it has gathered more than 2,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated different comments.

“True. I remember his words written in the book discovery of India and imbibed - 'never have doubts, for doubts mean fear and fear is the bad thing and unworthy of you ' #ChildrensDay2021,” wrote a Twitter user. Many also tweeted “Happy Children’s Day” while replying to the post.

