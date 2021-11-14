Home / Trending / Mumbai Police posts about ‘lessons that we learnt as children’ in latest advisory
trending

Mumbai Police posts about ‘lessons that we learnt as children’ in latest advisory

Children's Day 2021: Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post about ‘lessons that we learnt as children’.
Children's Day 2021: One of the images posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Children's Day 2021: One of the images posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14, every year, by people across the country. The various social media platforms also get flooded with numerous posts, including shares from brands and police departments. Just like this special post by Mumbai Police. In the share they reminded people about important rules of the present times with lessons that they may have learnt as children.

“A throwback to the lessons that we learnt as children. Let's keep alive the child in each one of us!” they wrote while sharing the post. They also added the hashtag #HappyChildrensDay in their post.

Take a look at the share by Mumbai Police:

+

The post was shared about 20 minutes ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1,600 likes and the numbers are increasing.

What are your thoughts on the post by Mumbai Police on Children's Day?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram mumbai police children's day + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out