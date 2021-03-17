IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
trending

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at two zoos can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup.

To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.

There are no mute buttons disasters as the sound is off, but there has already been plenty of interest in what the distant cousins are up to since the project got under way last week.

"At the beginning they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction," said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper at Dvur Kralove, 135 km east of Prague.

"It has since moved into the mode of 'I am in the movies' or 'I am watching TV'. When they see some tense situations, it gets them up off the couch, like us when we watch a live sport event."

The chimpanzees have also adopted other human behaviours such as grabbing goodies like nuts to chew on while watching the action.

The video conferences, also aired on the safari park's website, will run daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. until the end of March when keepers will evaluate whether they should continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 zoo zoom app
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
Chimpanzees watch a giant screen inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, (REUTERS)
trending

Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences

Reuters, Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at two zoos can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
The little boy reacting to his parents' water bottle trick. (Instagram/@ghety____)
trending

Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Smiles guaranteed thanks to this video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
This post on Reddit has won over many. (Reddit/penguin_jones)
trending

This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The little notes may leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two doggo besties.
The image shows two doggo besties.
trending

These pet BFFs being all adorable may remind you of your bestie

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • The video goes on to show several other animals like two doggos wearing matching scarves and a little bird singing to its doggo friend while the pooch finishes off its food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)
trending

Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The clip has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
The images are screengrabs from the video showing rescue stories of animals.
trending

Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The video goes on to show a duck, puppies and even a small hummingbird getting a helping hand from humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
Amul shared this sweet post celebrating the couple's wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
trending

Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special doodle

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)
trending

6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing moonwalk underwater.(Instagram/@Kristina Makushenko)
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing moonwalk underwater.(Instagram/@Kristina Makushenko)
trending

Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:12 PM IST
While some couldn’t stop lauding Makushenko’s talent, others expressed how amazed they were at the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
While many congratulated the couple for their special day, others wrote about how they loved the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Chandra achieved the rare feat on March 6.(ANI)
Virat Chandra achieved the rare feat on March 6.(ANI)
trending

7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The 7-year-old says he was inspired to climb after listening to the inspiring stories of the experiences of his cousins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erika Thompson’s video has gone viral and collected over six million views on Twitter.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
Erika Thompson’s video has gone viral and collected over six million views on Twitter.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
trending

Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Beekeeper Erika Thompson shared the video on Instagram and TikTok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atharva R Bhat using his hands and feet to solve three cubes.(YouTube/Guinness World Records)
Atharva R Bhat using his hands and feet to solve three cubes.(YouTube/Guinness World Records)
trending

8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Guinness World Records took to their official YouTube channel to share a video of Atharva R Bhat's achievement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter took to their own platform to share a post about the issue.(Unsplash)
Twitter took to their own platform to share a post about the issue.(Unsplash)
trending

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:56 PM IST
People shared all sorts of comments on Twitter regarding the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cat watching the vibing cat video.(Screengrab)
The image shows a cat watching the vibing cat video.(Screengrab)
trending

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Since being shared the video has gathered more than one million views - and counting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP