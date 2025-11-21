China museum serves unusual cockroach coffee brew for $6, assures drinkers of safety

Coffee is the most experimented-with drink, but one museum in China has taken it to a whole new level. Coffee lovers describe the flavour as “burnt and slightly sour.(Pexels/Representational Image)

An unusual coffee is attracting curious visitors at a museum in Beijing. The coffee is made with ground-down cockroaches sprinkled on top and dried yellow mealworms mixed into the drink.

Visitors describe the flavour as “burnt and slightly sour,” according to The Cover.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the roach coffee costs 45 yuan (around US$6) a cup and is sold at the coffee shops of the insect museum. The museum’s name was not given in the report.

An employee said the coffee was first launched at the end of June and recently trended on the internet. “As an insect-themed museum, it seemed like a good idea to have drinks that match,” the employee added.

Museum offers more unusual brews:

The museum has also created other unusual drinks. These include beverages made with the digestive juice of a pitcher plant and a limited edition ant drink, which was only sold during Halloween.

All ingredients are bought from a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herb shop, the employee said, so customers can be assured of the safety of their drinks.

According to TCM, cockroach powder may help improve blood circulation, while protein-rich mealworms could boost the immune system.

The museum employee said the ant drink tastes sour, but the pitcher plant coffee tastes like ordinary coffee. Most of the roach coffee drinkers are young people curious about the unusual brew, while parents with children tend to avoid it because they dislike cockroaches.

Mixed reactions from internet users:

Beijing blogger Chen Xi tried the roach coffee at the request of his fans. “It is not as disgusting as I thought,” he said after drinking it quickly with his eyes closed.

However, many internet users are sceptical. One person commented, “I dare not drink it even if you pay me.” Despite the mixed reactions, the coffee has created a buzz online and drawn adventurous visitors to the museum.