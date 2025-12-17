Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
China tea mogul weds solar heiress, serves guests milk instead of alcohol at wedding function

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 05:02 pm IST

Zhang Junjie married Gao Haichun on December 15 at the Zhongwu Hotel in Changzhou, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.

The founder of popular Chinese milk tea brand Chagee uniquely marked his wedding by serving milk tea to guests during the ceremony, drawing wide attention online.

The wedding attracted public interest as both families are linked to major companies. (Representational image-pixaby)
Zhang Junjie married Gao Haichun on December 15 at the Zhongwu Hotel in Changzhou, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, media report said. Both the bride and groom are 32 years old and are well-known figures in China’s business community.

The wedding attracted public interest as both families are linked to major companies. Zhang is the founder of Chagee, while Gao is the co-chairman of solar energy company Trina Solar. Together, their businesses are valued at more than 60 billion yuan (S$10.9 billion).

The ceremony followed traditional Chinese customs. Videos shared on social media showed the couple dressed in red and gold wedding attire. Guests were each given a cup of milk tea in specially designed red and gold packaging.

In addition to the wedding celebrations, employees at more than 7,000 Chagee outlets across China reportedly received boxes of sweets as wedding gifts. Some stores also handed out sweets to customers, allowing the wider public to take part in the celebration.

Zhang’s was born into a poor family and lost his parents at the age of 10. At 17, he began working in a milk tea shop, where he also learned basic reading and writing skills.

After years of work in the industry, Zhang founded Chagee in 2017. The brand has since grown into one of China’s leading milk tea chains.

