China zoo bans visitors from showing short videos to baby chimpanzee over eyesight concerns

A zoo in eastern China has become the focus of online chatter after banning visitors from showing a baby chimpanzee short videos on their phones. In China, a zoo stopped visitors from playing short clips to a young chimp.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The unusual step, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), was introduced over concerns for the animal’s eyesight and wellbeing.

The chimpanzee, named Ding Ding, is just two years old and has already become a crowd favourite at the Shanghai Wildlife Park. Although its gender has not been disclosed, it has charmed many with baby-like behaviour that resonates strongly with visitors. Viral clips shared online have shown the young primate sipping milk while sitting cross-legged, hiding shyly in its keeper’s arms and even stealing a lotus flower to chew one petal at a time.

Netizens affectionately nicknamed Ding Ding the “flower thief”, with one remarking that the keeper should not “punish the kid”.

Fondness for short clips

Recently, social media posts suggested that Ding Ding had developed a liking for short videos. In one widely circulated clip, a woman can be seen holding her phone against the glass of the enclosure. As music plays, the chimpanzee stares intently at the screen, occasionally scratching its face in concentration.

Another visitor observed that Ding Ding seemed especially engaged with funny clips and short dramas. They suggested that the lively sounds and visuals might have been particularly stimulating for animals.

Phone ban introduced

According to SCMP, the zoo responded in September by placing a clear notice outside Ding Ding’s enclosure. The sign featured a sketch of the chimpanzee alongside a phone, with a bold red “No” across its palm.

Staff explained that excessive screen exposure could cause damage to the animal’s eyesight and might also trigger stress. One worker warned, “If a chimpanzee cannot see clearly and cannot communicate with humans, it may become anxious, leading to health problems.”

The keeper added that there were no penalties for those who broke the rule, but emphasised that unlike humans, Ding Ding could not wear glasses.

News of the phone ban spread quickly on Chinese social media, where many users expressed amusement at the unusual measure.