Chinese influencer claims to earn 35 lakh by ‘doing nothing’ all day, faces backlash

A Chinese influencer has ignited widespread outrage after bragging about making 300,000 yuan (approximately US$41,000 or ₹35 lakh) in a single day by simply lying in bed. During a live stream, Gu Xixi described this substantial sum as "hard-earned money," claiming her earnings between February 8 and 16 amounted to 10.39 million yuan (US$1.4 million) on one platform, with an estimated commission of 2.79 million yuan. On another platform, her sales reached 8.94 million yuan (US$1.2 million) over a week, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Chinese influencer claimed to have earned ₹ 35 lakh by lying in bed and doing nothing.(Representational image/Unsplash)

"Doing nothing" but earning millions

Gu Xixi stated, "Today, I spent the entire day lying in bed, did nothing, and still made 1.16 million yuan in sales on my Douyin shop, with an estimated commission of 303,200 yuan (US$42,000)." She added, "The more you cannot stand seeing me doing well, and the more you criticise me, the more I make. It is not about earning hundreds of thousands of yuan per month, it is about earning hundreds of thousands of yuan per day! Understand?"

Her statement, however, quickly attracted a flurry of criticism, with many questioning the authenticity and ethics of her claims.

Gu Xixi, who hails from southeastern China, has been a controversial figure on the internet, known for her shocking stunts and antics. She initially rose to fame with bizarre online behaviour, such as swallowing a ping pong ball. Despite her growing popularity, her online presence has often been overshadowed by suspensions for "vulgar content," including offensive remarks and explicit behaviour.

In addition to her controversial actions, Gu has previously shared troubling details about her past, including being sentenced to two and a half years of probation for affray at the age of 15.

The villa purchase and a backlash over wealth

This is not the first time Gu Xixi has flaunted her wealth. Last November, she announced plans to purchase a lavish 2,000-square-metre villa in Nantong, valued at over 20 million yuan (US$2.7 million). Such displays of affluence have done little to quell the public's disapproval, particularly following her latest statement about making vast sums of money effortlessly.

Clarification or further provocation?

In response to the mounting backlash, Gu Xixi tried to clarify her remarks during a February 17 live stream, asserting that her comment about earning 300,000 yuan effortlessly was intended to provoke her critics. She defended her actions, stating, "Do you think I can really do nothing all day? I said it just to irritate those haters."