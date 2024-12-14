Chinese man documents his mind-boggling commute to work in viral video: 'Feels below sea level'

A man in Chongqing, China, recently shared a timelapse video of his unusual daily commute, leaving the internet divided. The video, showcasing the multi-layered urban structure of the city, has sparked curiosity and debate among viewers. In China, a man shared a timelapse of his complex commute in Chongqing, sparking debates online about the city's unique, layered urban layout.(X/@PicturesFoIder)

An endless descent

The video begins with the man yawning and preparing for his day. With an overlay text reading, “How deep does the commute go in Chongqing?”, he embarks on a journey that seems straight out of a maze.

He starts by descending an endless flight of stairs, passing through a residential area, a bustling market, and busy streets. Just as the viewer might think he has reached his destination, he announces, “Now I’m gonna take the subway,” before tackling another six flights of stairs.

The journey doesn’t end there. The man continues through residential buildings before finally arriving at his workplace. The labyrinthine commute showcases the unique architectural layers of Chongqing, a city famed for its vertical layout and compact urban design.

Viral video sparks online debate

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Man shows how far down he has to go to get to work in Chongqing, China,” has garnered over 2.6 million views and thousands of reactions.

One user commented, “This is both fascinating and exhausting to watch. Imagine doing this every day!” Another remarked, “Living in Chongqing must feel like being in an endless video game level.”

Some marvelled at the city’s intricate infrastructure, calling it “an urban wonder.” However, others expressed concern, with one user writing, “This commute feels like a nightmare. What happens if the lift breaks down?” Another chimed in, “It’s cool until you realise the effort involved daily!”

Several viewers couldn’t resist humour, with one joking, “This is why Chongqing people are so fit!” Another added, “Is he commuting to work or training for a marathon?”