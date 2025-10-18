Chinese man wins $1.4 million lottery, spends fortune on live-streamers, wife gets nothing

A man from eastern China has drawn widespread attention on social media after allegedly blowing his 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) lottery winnings on a female live-streamer, leaving his wife empty-handed. A Chinese man’s lavish spending on a live-streamer after a huge lottery win led to his wife’s heartbreak.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The scandal came to light when his wife, identified only by her surname Yuan, revealed the story to Henan TV in mid-October after filing for divorce, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The couple, who have been married since 2016 and live in Dezhou, Shandong province, were initially overjoyed when the husband won a jackpot worth 10.17 million yuan on 17 December last year. After taxes, his total prize amounted to 8.14 million yuan. Yuan recalled that her husband enthusiastically told her she could buy anything she wanted with their newfound wealth. He even handed her a bank card that supposedly contained three million yuan for shared expenses. Trusting him completely, Yuan did not check the balance, placing the card safely in a drawer.

From jackpot joy to betrayal and gambling addiction

However, her husband’s behaviour changed drastically soon after the win. Yuan said he stopped giving her money and began spending his days gambling while staying up late watching female live-streamers online. He frequently tipped several of them, including one who received a staggering 1.2 million yuan (£130,000).

In July, the man was caught by Yuan at a railway station while travelling with the same live-streamer on a four-day trip. Chat records obtained by Yuan showed her husband calling the woman “honey” and referring to himself as “hubby”. In one conversation, he asked the hostess, “What kind of old man do you like? How about an old man with a lot of money, like me?”

Wife discovers empty account and files for divorce

Later, Yuan discovered that the bank account her husband had given her contained no money at all. Confronting him, she said, “You have treated me unfairly. I have made so many contributions to our family. Do you have any conscience?” She added, “Before he won this lottery prize, I thought of living with him for my whole life. But he betrayed me in an instant. He once said he hoped to find a live-streamer to deliver a child for him. I really wish he had never won the lottery.”

The husband told the media, “I have spent all the money. Now she has sued me for divorce. Let the court decide everything.”