Chinese martial artist trains for international slap-fighting event using 2,000-year-old combat style

A Chinese martial artist has captured national attention for his unusual but intense preparation to compete in an international slap-fighting tournament in Japan, reported the South China Morning Post. Slap-fighting is a sport where two opponents take turns slapping each other with an open hand.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Zhao Honggang, 36, is not just another contender. Based in Beijing and originally from Gansu province in northwestern China, Zhao is the ninth-generation inheritor of the Qi family style of Tongbeiquan—an ancient martial art that dates back over 2,000 years.

Also read: A princess at Harvard: Belgium’s future Queen is currently enjoying American student life

Tongbeiquan, which translates to “Spreading Power from the Back Boxing,” is recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China. The combat style draws inspiration from the movements of apes, emphasising powerful strikes that originate in the back and flow through the shoulders and arms.

Zhao’s efforts extend far beyond personal accolades. He hopes to showcase the strength and adaptability of Chinese martial arts on the international stage by merging the traditional techniques of Tongbeiquan with modern combat sports like slap-fighting.

What is slap fighting?

Slap-fighting is a fast-growing sport where two opponents take turns slapping each other with an open hand, aiming for a knockout or forcing the other to forfeit. The contests begin with a coin toss, and the defender must not flinch, raise a shoulder, or turn their head to reduce the impact.

In preparation for the competition, Zhao has devised a demanding training regimen that includes lifting dumbbells with his head to build neck and facial muscle strength. He also practices slaps with teammates to perfect his technique.

“If I knock out my opponent with a single slap, I win,” Zhao told Haibao News. “I mainly want to spar with international competitors and let them know the unique power of Tongbeiquan. I also hope to bring Chinese martial arts to the world stage.”

Zhao has already earned recognition in China’s martial arts community, having won titles such as the MMA championship at the Henan “King of Kung Fu” tournament and top honors at the 2024 inaugural Zhangjiakou National Martial Arts Exchange Conference.

Off the mat, Zhao is using social media to promote Tongbeiquan and educate younger generations. With 685,000 followers on one platform, he regularly posts content featuring slap-fighting drills, traditional training with his master and students, and insights into his journey.

Supporters have rallied behind Zhao’s mission. One user commented, “Keep it up, make our country proud, looking forward to your performance in the tournament.”

Also read: ‘We’ve lost control’: Chilling cockpit audio resurfaces from Alaska Airlines Flight 261 before deadly 2000 crash

Still, not everyone is convinced. Concerns about the safety of slap-fighting have also surfaced.

“The price of competing in that kind of tournament is too high,” one commenter warned. “Even with a mouth guard, the damage to your teeth and oral cavity is irreversible.”

Another added, “Those encouraging you are playing with someone else’s life. Know your limits, brother.”

Despite the risks, Zhao remains committed to his dual mission—achieving victory and bringing Chinese martial arts to a global audience.