Chinese painter, 87, announces birth of son with 37-year-old fourth wife, cuts off ties with other children

Renowned Chinese painter Fan Zeng, 87, has announced the birth of his only biological son, while simultaneously severing relations with his other children, reigniting a long-running family dispute in the public eye. Fan also declared that he would entrust Xu with all family matters and formally cut ties with his other children.(Pixaby)

Fan, celebrated for his contributions to contemporary Chinese art, has seen his works sell for more than four billion yuan (US$567 million) between 2008 and 2024. Over ten of his paintings have fetched over 10 million yuan at auction, including a 1991 work that sold for 18.4 million yuan at a Beijing auction in 2011, as per a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Also read| H-1B worker on unpaid leave shares ordeal after US visa interview gets rescheduled

Fan is also a respected calligrapher. His calligraphy is valued at around 200,000 yuan (US$28,000) per 0.11 square metre. His works have been displayed internationally and remain highly sought after.

Fan has been at the centre of public attention in recent years. In April last year, he married Xu Meng, who is 50 years his junior. Xu, a former presenter at China Traffic Broadcasting, initially met Fan as his assistant. Fan later credited her care and support for helping him recover from illness.

Also read| Sam Altman flaunts abs in ChatGPT-generated firefighter-style pic, internet reacts: ‘Nuked a rainforest for this’

Fan has been married three times before Xu. His second marriage produced his daughter, Fan Xiaohui, while his third marriage brought two stepchildren, who later adopted his surname.

Fan announced the birth of his son on December 11 with Xu and shared that the family had moved into a new home.

Fan also declared that he would entrust Xu with all family matters and formally cut ties with his other children.

He further revoked all authorisations and agreements previously given to them and warned that they may not use his name in any future activities.

Tensions within the family have been public for some time. In August, Fan Xiaohui claimed she could not contact her father and alleged that Xu was controlling him. She also accused Xu of secretly selling Fan’s artworks worth around 2 billion yuan (US$280 million). Fan’s company later dismissed these claims as unfounded.