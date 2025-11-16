Chinese school faces backlash for making pupils salute teachers’ cars on icy mornings

A video showing primary school pupils in eastern China saluting teachers on cold winter mornings has drawn widespread backlash and sparked intense debate across mainland social media. A viral Chinese school video of pupils greeting teachers in the cold drew backlash.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The incident, reported by South China Morning Post, took place at Jianqiao Primary School in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, a century-old institution recognised for its long standing reputation as a model of civility.

Pupils salute arriving teachers

In the viral clip, four young pupils wearing patrol armbands stand stiffly at the school gate. Each time a teacher’s car enters, the children salute and shout “good morning”. Within less than a minute, they deliver the greeting to around ten cars.

As per a report by SCMP, the salute they use is a symbol associated with the Young Pioneers, a children’s organisation led by the Chinese Communist Youth League.

While some teachers respond with a wave, many cars pass with their windows rolled up. Another part of the video shows a different pupil inside the school corridor checking the appearance of fellow students as part of routine patrol duties.

Reactions divided online

The video has already received more than 100k likes, and responses on social media remain sharply divided. Supporters call the practice a form of “etiquette education”, insisting that it helps teach children discipline and respect.

A staff member from the school told the mainland outlet Haibao News that participation in the saluting activity was voluntary. The official added that the surge of online criticism had dampened the children’s initial enthusiasm. Jianqiao Primary School also requires pupils to carry out patrol tasks related to campus safety, etiquette behaviour and lunch time management.

Parents raise concerns over pressure on children

Not all parents were convinced. As per a report by SCMP, one parent reportedly filed a complaint with the local Education Bureau, explaining that their child had been required to arrive by 7.4 0am, meaning they had to wake up thirty minutes earlier each day. One frustrated parent remarked, “It is a struggle just to stand in the cold and salute the teachers’ cars. It would be better to let the kids sleep an extra ten minutes.”

Another parent shared a screenshot from a class group chat showing that students had been instructed to greet teachers at the gate, contradicting claims of the practice being entirely voluntary.

Authorities respond with corrective measures

On November 6, the local Education Bureau issued a formal statement criticising the school’s headmaster and demanding immediate corrective action. Subsequent reports indicated that Jianqiao Primary School would install speed bumps and safety barriers at the entrance and revise its approach to campus etiquette education to prevent similar controversies in the future.