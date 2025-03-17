Chinese shop owner unknowingly rewards strangers who saved his son after car accident

A heartwarming yet astonishing twist of fate unfolded in southeastern China when a noodle shop owner unknowingly rewarded two travellers who had helped a car accident victim—only to later discover the injured man was his own son, according to a report by the South China Morning Post . A China noodle shop owner unknowingly rewarded travellers who helped a crash victim, later realising the injured man was his own son.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Travellers step in after shocking crash

On the evening of March 7, a woman and her friend were driving through Guangdong province when they came across a severe car accident.

A white sedan was stopped diagonally in the middle of the road, with its windshield pierced by a metal road divider. Concerned, the woman immediately called the police and filmed the scene.

In the footage, the driver is seen bleeding but still conscious, with the airbag deployed. A nearby man reassured him, saying:

“Does your head hurt? We have called the police. Stay awake, help is on the way.”

Emergency responders arrived shortly after, transporting the injured driver to hospital.

Unexpected kindness at a noodle shop

After the incident, the woman and her friend stopped at a nearby noodle shop for a meal. When she ordered a bowl of noodles with a bone, she was surprised to find an extra bone and an egg in her dish.

The shop owner, touched by their kindness on a rainy night, had given them an extra 30 yuan (US$4) worth of food for free.

During casual conversation, the owner mentioned he was from Zhoukou city in Henan province. The woman then told him about the accident they had just witnessed, noting that the car’s license plate indicated the driver was also from Zhoukou.

When she showed him the video of the scene, the shop owner was shocked to realise the victim was his own son.

Fate intervenes in an emotional moment

Overwhelmed, the man expressed his deepest gratitude before rushing to the hospital.

The woman later reflected on the surreal coincidence, saying:

“I think it is incredible. Everything is interconnected.”

Reports from mainland media confirm that the shop owner’s son is recovering well in hospital, with the accident attributed to slippery, rain-soaked roads.