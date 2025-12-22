Chinese teacher shields pupils from classmate’s death, farewell letters reveal innocent grief

A primary school teacher in China has drawn widespread praise online for choosing compassion over harsh truth while informing her young pupils about the death of a classmate. Instead of disclosing the tragedy, she told the children that the boy had transferred to another school, a decision that prompted an outpouring of heartfelt letters and tender gestures from his classmates. A Chinese teacher softened the loss of a student by saying he changed schools, as children wrote emotional letters filled with innocence and love.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the emotional story unfolded at a primary school in Huainan, located in China’s central Anhui province.

A difficult truth softened with care

On December 11, the teacher shared on social media that one of her pupils had died after battling an illness. The boy’s age and the nature of his illness were not disclosed. In her post, she wrote that the child passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms, surrounded by family, with his final moments described as “calm and free of pain”.

The teacher had taught the boy for two years and remembered him fondly as lively, cheerful and full of curiosity. He was admired by classmates for his love of street dancing and his strong English skills. She recalled how he would often gather around her after class, sharing smiles and stories.

Overwhelmed by grief, the teacher said she spent the entire day crying after receiving the news. Faced with the challenge of explaining the loss to young children, she decided to tell them that their classmate had transferred schools due to illness.

Letters written with innocence and love

To help the children process the sudden absence, the teacher encouraged them to write farewell letters, promising to pass them on. Unaware of the truth, the pupils filled their notes with affection, memories and concern.

One child wrote, “You always answered questions in class and played games with us afterwards. Since you transferred, we all miss you. If you are lonely or sad at your new school, just read this letter. We will always remember you.”

Another said, “Where is your new school? Yesterday, the teacher bought us all fruit tea and you missed it. Do not make better friends than me at your new school. Let’s play together this Sunday.”

Many letters were written in childish handwriting, with pinyin used for characters the children could not yet write.

Small gifts and a lasting impact

Beyond letters, the children expressed their feelings through simple yet powerful gestures. One pupil placed fruit shaped erasers on the podium, hoping to give them to the boy. Others followed, offering treasured game cards. A mischievous classmate tearfully told the teacher, “I really miss him, I hope he comes back.”

The teacher later packed the letters and gifts into a box and delivered them, along with flowers, to the boy’s parents.