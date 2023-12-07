close_game
News / Trending / 'Cholesterol-diabetes combo': Woman makes halwa with Parle G and Little Hearts. Watch

'Cholesterol-diabetes combo': Woman makes halwa with Parle G and Little Hearts. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 07, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Since the video of this recipe was shared, it has irked many people on social media.

A video that is going viral on social media shows a woman making an unconventional halwa. If you are wondering what's so unusual about her recipe, allow us to tell you. Well, the woman not only mixes two different kinds of biscuits but also adds flavoured milk to it. Since the video of her cooking was shared, it has irked many people on social media.

Woman making halwa with biscuits.
Woman making halwa with biscuits.

The video was shared on X by the handle @desimojito. The clip shows a woman combining Little Hearts and Parle G to a pan. Then, she even adds kesar badam milk to it. The biscuits eventually dissolve into milk to create a mushy mixture. She then tops it with dry fruits and serves it.

Watch the video of this bizarre recipe here:

This post was shared on December 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views and over 2,000 likes. The share also has numerous comments. Many were unhappy with this creation.

Here's what people are saying about the clip:

An individual wrote, "All I see is heart attack and diabetes."

A second shared, "Art of processing already highly processed foods." Fix

"Some hidden talents should always remain hidden," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Cholesterol-diabetes combo."

"Cardiologist ka appointment Lena padhega (You would have to make an appointment with a cardiologist)" said a fifth.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
