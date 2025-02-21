Chow Chow flies Emirates business class with window seat, naps ‘like a pro’ on 9-hour flights

Malbec, a four-year-old Chow Chow from the United States, has become an internet sensation for his luxurious travel lifestyle. As a frequent flyer in Emirates Business Class, he takes two to three premium trips each year, enjoying the kind of comfort many dream of. The four-year-old dog takes annual summer trips from New York to Greece.(TikTok/@Malbecthechow)

His owner, a sommelier and wine director, shared that premium travel is simply part of their routine. Malbec’s trips often include annual summer getaways from New York to Greece, where he enjoys the comfort of a window seat and naps throughout the nine-hour journey, reported the MS News. “He is well-behaved through the 9-hour and 15-minute flights, taking in views from his window seat and napping ‘like a pro,’” his owner said.

The pampered pup doesn’t just relax in luxury—he also dines on gourmet Business Class meals, often shared by generous passengers who find him irresistible. Cabin crew members treat him like a first-class guest, ensuring he enjoys every moment of his journey.

During his most recent flight in January, Malbec even met another frequent flyer pup in Business Class, proving that some pets truly live the high life. “Making us wonder if we were born the wrong species,” his owner quipped.

Born in Indianapolis, Malbec has been with his owner since he was five months old. Now raised in New York, he holds both U.S. and Greek passports. His first transatlantic flight at two years old marked the beginning of his luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle.

Dalmatian flies Business Class

Earlier, a February 9 Instagram post went viral, featuring an adorable Swiss Dalmatian named Spotty enjoying a luxurious journey in Singapore Airlines (SIA) Business Class, beginning with the exclusive passenger lounge experience. In the viral video, she was seen wagging her tail at her owner, while an SIA cabin crew member who walked past couldn’t help but smile at the adorable pooch. During the flight, she sat quietly, watching her screen just like any other passenger. When she got sleepy, she even took a nap in the spacious seat reserved just for her.