Chris Hemsworth shares video of family having fun on a snowy mountain. Watch

Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram that shows him spending moments of fun and laughter with his family. There is a chance that the video posted by the Avengers actor will leave you smiling too.

“'Dad for xmas this year I want to fly' you’re welcome son,” he wrote while sharing the video. He also wittily added the hashtag #dreamsdocometrue. The post is complete with three emoticons – a face throwing a kiss emoji, a Christmas tree emoji and rocket emoji.

The video opens to show Hemsworth with his son. Within moments, he playfully sends his son flying into the snow while saying 'Christmas with the kids.’ What is even hilarious is, almost instantly, his brother Liam Hemsworth pushes him into the snow to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral with over 11 million views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Haha uncle to the rescue say hi!” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks like fun,” posted another. “Dude just pushed Thor right over,” joked a third mentioning that Chris Hemsworth played the role of Thor.

What are your thoughts on the video?